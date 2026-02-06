The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, February 6, announced its candidate for the mayor’s post in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while the Shiv Sena named its nominee for the deputy mayor’s post.

The BJP, which is the largest party in the recently-held municipal elections, has chosen corporator Sameer Rajurkar as its mayoral candidate. Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Janjal will contest for the post of deputy mayor in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

Allies join hands for February 10 mayoral polls

Although the BJP and Shiv Sena fought the civic elections held on January 15 separately, they have now decided to join hands for the mayoral elections scheduled for February 10. The names of both candidates were announced by BJP minister Atul Save at a press conference after a meeting between leaders of the two parties.

ALSO READ Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election polling date and time: Check updated election timetable and other details

In the 115-member municipal body, the BJP won the highest number of seats with 57. AIMIM came second with 33 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 13 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won six and four seats respectively.

Leaders speak on alliance, inquiry committee

Minister Atul Save said the BJP and Shiv Sena are joining hands because they are allies at both the state and national levels. He added that the alliance aims to develop Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over the next five years. He confirmed that Sameer Rajurkar will file his nomination for mayor and Rajendra Janjal for deputy mayor.

Earlier, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat also said that the mayor will be from the BJP and the deputy mayor from Shiv Sena, as the BJP has the highest number of seats.

On a separate issue, Shirsat spoke about the state government’s inquiry into alleged irregularities in the tender process for buying a hotel in the city. He said there was nothing wrong with appointing an inquiry committee and that action should be taken if any wrongdoing is found.

Responding to comments by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who said he would share details related to the fatal air crash involving late Ajit Pawar after February 9. He added that meetings among Pawar family members are natural, given the tragic circumstances.