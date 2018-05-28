BJP’s witty response to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘going abroad’ tweet: ‘Hope you will keep us entertained from there too’

File pic of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today trained guns on the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi over the delay in expansion of the Cabinet in Karnataka. Responding to Rahul’s tweet, the party said that everyone in the state wants to know when the Cabinet will be extended and start serving the people.

The BJP’s tweet comes a day after Rahul tweeted that he was leaving for abroad with his mother Sonia Gandhi for routine medical check-up. Targeting the BJP and trolls who often taunt the Congress president over his frequent foreign visits, he said: “don’t get too worked up, I will be back soon”.

The BJP’s tweet starts with wishes for Sonia Gandhi’s health and asks Rahul to ensure Karnataka gets a government before he leaves. “We wish well for Sonia ji’s health. Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state government can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working government before you leave?” it reads.

The tweet ends with a jibe saying “everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too”.

We wish well for Sonia ji’s health. Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave? Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too 🙂 https://t.co/doxO36Xva8 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2018

On Sunday night, Rahul left with her mother Sonia Gandhi for her annual medical check-up. Sonia Gandhi had in 2011 undergone a surgery in the US. According to media reports, while Rahul is likely to return within a week, Sonia is likely to stay abroad for a longer period.

Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up…I’ll be back soon! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2018

The new Congress-JD(S) government under HD Kumaraswamy’s leadership was sworn-in on May 23, but so far the CM is yet to expand to his Cabinet, dropping hints that all is not well in the post-poll coalition. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Kumaraswamy had said that there were some issues with the portfolio allocations, but assured that the same will be resolved very soon.

As per the power-sharing formula, the Congress will have 22 ministers including the Deputy CM in the Kumaraswamy Cabinet against 12 ministers of the JD(S) including the CM. The Congress has 78 MLAs and JD(S) has 36 MLAs in the current assembly, but the grand old party is playing the role of a junior partner in the ruling coalition.