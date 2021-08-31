‘BJP’s Vikas in Manipur’: Jairam Ramesh accuses saffron party of diverting urea supply to poppy fields

Notably, a Manipur-based farmers organisation, Loumi Shimee Apunba Lup, had demanded an inquiry into the shortage of urea faced by the farmers.

In an allegation that may rattle the BJP’s pro-farmer plank ahead of Manipur Assembly Election 2022, former union minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today accused the BJP of diverting urea supply meant for farmers to opium fields. The Rajya Sabha MP said that while Manipur is getting twice the supply it needs, the farmers of the state have been complaining of shortage.

“BJP’s ‘Vikas’ in Manipur. Manipur is getting TWICE the supply of urea it needs and yet farmers complain of shortage! Why? Because urea is diverted to hill areas in Manipur, where poppy is being grown for opium in large areas in last 4 yrs. The State Govt is fully complicit in this,” said Ramesh in a tweet.

Congress Manipur Secretary Shah Nawazkhan also claimed that one farmer died while standing in queue for getting a bag of urea. “Many farmers are protesting against the BJP Govt of Manipur for not providing Urea Fertilizers on time. Unfortunately, One farmer also died when standing in queue for submitting Aadhaar card and land record to acquire a bag of urea. Shame on you BJP,” he said.

Notably, a Manipur-based farmers organisation, Loumi Shimee Apunba Lup, had demanded an inquiry into the shortage of urea faced by the farmers despite the state getting more urea than its original requirement. Some farmers had even observed a relay hunger strike demanding that urea be made available to them on time. Manipur Agriculture Minister Oinam Lukhoi, however, had been denying any shortage.

He has been visiting different areas to distribute urea bags. “Efforts are continuously being made by the Government through Agri Department to cover maximum farmers,” said Lukhoi. He added that the government under the supervision of CM N Biren Singh has been committed to the welfare of the farmers community and their concerns and grievances are always taken as utmost importance.

Manipur will go to polls next year.