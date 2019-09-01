BJP’s TN chief Soundararajan is new Telangana Governor, Kalraj Mishra shifted to Rajasthan, Arif Mohd Khan gets Kerala

Arif Mohammed Khan is new Governor of Kerala. Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced new governors for five states in the country. As per the communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Kalraj Mishra has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh to Rajasthan. He will replace Kalyan Singh as the new Governor.

The communication said that Bandaru Dattatreya, who was MoS (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment and Lok Sabha MP from Secunderabad in the first regime of the Modi government, will replace Kalraj Mishra in Himachal Pradesh. Dattatreya, 72, didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year.

“I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah. They have given this responsibility to me as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and I will work as per the Constitution,” Dattatreya said.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra shunting out Vidyasagar Rao. Koshyari, 77, is senior BJP leader from its Uttarakhand unit. He is known for having close links with the RSS. He had served as the BJP’s national vice-president and was the party’s first state president for Uttarakhand. Besides, he had also served as second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from October 30, 2001 to March 1, 2002.

In Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan will replace P Sathasivam as the new Governor. Arif Mohammad Khan is a former Congress leader and served in Rajiv Gandhi government. He comes from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

“It is an opportunity to serve. Fortunate to be born in a country like India which is so vast and rich in diversity. It’s a great opportunity for me to know this part of India, which forms boundary of India and is called god’s own country,” Khan said.

Khan, then in Congress, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 from Kanpur and 1984 from Bahraich. He quit the Congress in 1986 due to differences over the passage of Muslim Personal Law Bill which was piloted by then PM Rajiv Gandhi. Khan was against the legislation. He then joined the Janata Dal and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989. In 2004, he had joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested from Kaisarganj. Khan quit the BJP in 2007.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. Soundararajan will replace ESL Narasimhan. Soundararajan is a doctor by profession and the president of Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. She had also served as the national secretary of the BJP before made the chief of the southern state.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices, the communique said.