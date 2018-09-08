BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan favourite for CM post in Madhya Pradesh: Survey

BJP leader and three-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emerged as the favourite candidate for the CM’s role for one more term. According to a survey by India Today-Axis My India, 46% of the participants said that Chouhan is their first choice when they were asked who should be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan is followed by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia with 32%. Interestingly, Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath on whom the party is broadly banking to improve its tally enjoys only one-fourth of Scindia’s popularity. Only 8% respondents said that they want to see Nath as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh where assembly polls are slated to be held in December later this year.

Former CMs Digvijaya Singh of Congress and Uma Bharti of BJP are at the fourth and fifth spots with just 2% and 1% people showing confidence in their leadership.

The survey said that 41% people are satisfied with the works done by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in last 15 years.

The major issues that will dominate the campaigns include unemployment and agriculture. While 47% of the respondents say that unemployment will be the top issue this time, 45% feel that agriculture will be another crucial issue that will decide the nature of the campaigns by the political parties. Drinking water (42%), cleanliness (40%) and price rise (31%) are others issues that will figure in the campaigns.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls later this year. While the BJP that is in power for the last 15 years is facing anti-incumbency factor, the Congress sees this as an opportunity to return to the power after a gap of 15 years. Shivraj Singh Chouhan had first become the CM of Madhya Pradesh in November 2005, replacing Babulal Gaur. Under his leadership, the BJP won 2008 and 2013 assembly elections. In the previous election, the BJP had won 165 of the 230 assembly seats.

The outcome of the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will also be very crucial for the both BJP and Congress as it will set the tone for general elections slated to be held next year.