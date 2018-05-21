BJP’s Ram Madhav targets Congress over ‘unethical deal’ with JD(S) in Karnataka, calls it most corrupt party

FIle pic – BJP leader Ram Madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday described the Congress and JD(S) alliance to form a government in Karnataka an ‘unethical deal’. Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhav described the Congress as the most corrupt political party and rejected allegations of wrongdoings to gain a majority in the southern state. Madhav claimed that it is a democratic practice to invite the single largest party first to prove majority.

“We had the right to seek that opportunity which we sought,” he said, adding that the mandate in Karnataka was against the Congress.

“The whole history of Congress is full of corruption. There’s not been a single genuine charge against BJP government in past four years,” he said. “The most corrupt party is Congress and that corruption has reflected in the unethical deal that they have entered into with JD(S) in Karnataka.”

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in 224-member Karnataka Assembly and had formed the government with BS Yeddyurappa sitting at the helm. But the government failed to survive after Congress and JD(S) joined the ranks to keep the BJP out of the power. The Congress has 78 MLAs whereas the JD(S)+ has 38 MLAs in the present assembly. The new government under the leadership of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in today.

Madhav, who is also in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to peace in the border state and described the decision to declare a conditional ceasefire in the border state during the holy month of Ramzan as a mark of respect for the common people’s sentiments. Madhav, however, said that if terrorists indulge in any act of terror, security forces will take appropriate action.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that Prime Minister has shown his sincerity and respect for the sentiment of the common people in the Kashmir by asking “security forces to cease operations”. “But if the terrorists indulge in any act of terror, they will not sit as sitting ducks, they will take appropriate measures to retaliate, take all the necessary steps to maintain peace in the Valley.”

Madhav’s statement comes a day after Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid lauded the government’s decision and expressed hope that the initiative will have a positive effect in the region. The government had last week declared a conditional ceasefire in the militancy-hit state during the holy month of Ramzan. In a statement issued here, the government had asked the security forces not to launch operations during the next thirty days and appealed everyone to cooperate and help the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully. However, the statement added, security forces reserve right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to ensure peace and save innocent people.