‘BJP’s politics of hate, greed, responsible for this mess’: Congress on Manipur violence

Following violence in some parts of Manipur during a tribal rally, the Congress hit out at the BJP alleging it of “creating fissures among communities”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said, “Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state. BJP’s politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance.”

Congress MP and general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Collapse of administration in Manipur. Centre is busy with Karnataka elections.”

Violence broke in some parts of Manipur on Wednesday during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the ten hill districts of the state on Wednesday to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The march was organised following a April 19 High Court directive, which asked the BJP-led state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

Thousands of tribals — who make up about 40 per cent of the state’s population — joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei, during Wednesday’s rally.

According to police, during the march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state. Several shops and houses were vandalised, and gutted in arson that lasted for more than three hours in Torbung

Following the violence, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to restore law and order.

So far, 7,500 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom too urged the Centre to help the state. “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help,” the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence, and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

#WATCH | Delhi: I am not feeling good about the situation In Manipur. Since last night the situation has deteriorated. I appeal State & Central Government to take steps for the situation & maintain peace & security in the state. It is unfortunate that some people lost their…

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state. The Centre, which is monitoring the situation in Manipur, has also dispatched teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which is a specialised force to handle riot-like situations, for deployment in violence-hit areas of the Northeastern state.

Apart from Army, Assam Rifles, about 15 companies of the CRPF were also available in Manipur for deployment in violence-hit areas, reported PTI.

Mobile internet services have been suspended for five days across the state, and curfew has been imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.