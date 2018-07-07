BJP’s ‘one nation one election’ proposal unconstitutional, says TMC MP

Holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls was against the basic provisions of the Constitution, says the MP (IE)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today described the concept of “one nation, one election” proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “impractical and unconstitutional”.

Holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls was against the basic provisions of the Constitution, said senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, also a Supreme Court lawyer.

Earlier in the day in New Delhi, Banerjee represented the TMC at the consultations by the Law Commission on feasibility of holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together.

“The party strongly opposes the concept floated by the BJP government as it is highly impractical and against the provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member said those who framed the Constitution, including B R Ambedkar, never spoke or suggested anything about the “one nation, one election”.

“They gave us a federal structure. The central government is not superior compared to the states,” he said.

Banerjee said it is not obligatory for the states to give in to whatever the prime minister demands.