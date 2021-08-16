BJP’s new Union ministers to start Jan Ashirwad Yatra in 22 states from today

The 39 ministers inducted in the Cabinet last month will take part in the mega rally, which will cover around 20,000 km through almost two dozen states. (Express Photo)

A massive rally – Jan Ashirwad Yatra – planned by the BJP to introduce the new central ministers to the people is starting today, which will cut across 22 states over the next few months. The 39 ministers inducted in the Cabinet last month will take part in the mega rally, which will cover around 20,000 km through almost two dozen states.

On July 7, 36 new faces inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, seven junior ministers promoted to independent or Cabinet roles and 12 dropped in the biggest Cabinet reshuffle ever in last seven years.

It is said that PM Modi came up with the idea of Jan Ashirwad Yatra since the new ministers could not be introduced in the Parliament which witnessed a stormy Monsoon Sessions, amid disruptive protests by the Opposition.

The new ministers were briefed by BJP chief JP Nadda about the rally, which will cover 265 districts under 212 Lok Sabha seats in 142 travel days. Ministers of state will begin the Yatra on August 16 and Cabinet ministers on August 19.

According to BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the shortest Yatra is of three days while some other ministers will travel for as long as seven days.

The Yatra will involve 1,663 big programmes, which will include visits to religious places, paying tributes at memorials and statues of national heroes, public addresses, visits to vaccination centres and overseeing the distribution of food grains under the PM Anna Yojna.

In Delhi, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi will take part in a four-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra starting today. The 107 km yatra, covering all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, will witness Puri taking part in 272 programmes, while Lekhi will participate in 47 programmes.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, Narayan Rane, Dr Bharti Pawar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil, Thane legislator Sanjay Kelkar will embark on separate Jan Ashirwad Yatra in different parts of the state over the next few days in a bid to reach out to people.