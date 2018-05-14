BJP’s ‘Nawaz Sharif moment’ charge: Chidambaram says Sitharaman may be removed as Defence Minister, Amit Shah dreaming of billions

“The buzz in Delhi is that Ms Nirmala Sitaraman will be removed as Defence Minister and appointed as the lawyer of the Income-tax department. Welcome to the bar, Ms Sitaraman,” he said in a Tweet.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has hit back at the BJP after the party termed the I-T investigation against his family as Congress’ ‘Nawaz Sharif” moment. Addressing a press conference, senior party leader and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Congress over charge sheets filed against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s family. She wondered if this was the Congress party’s “Nawaz Sharif moment”.

Sitharaman had said, “The parallels cannot be missed out in this case. I am wondering if for Congress party in India, we are seeing the Nawaz Sharif moment.” The defence minister was referring to a decision made by a Pakistani court which unseated country’s then prime minister Nawaz Sharif over non-disclosure of assets and income earned abroad.

Hitting back at Sitharaman, Chidambaram quipped that the former will be removed as the Defence minister of the country soon. “The buzz in Delhi is that Ms Nirmala Sitaraman will be removed as Defence Minister and appointed as the lawyer of the Income-tax department. Welcome to the bar, Ms Sitaraman,” he said in a Tweet.

Chidambaram targeted Shah in another tweet, “The president of the richest political party in India is dreaming of billions of dollars! Bring the money back and put Rs 15 lakh in the account of every Indian as you promised.”

On May 11, the I-T department had filed charge sheets against Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, son Karti, daughter-in-law Srinidhi under Black Money Act. The charges were framed for alleged non-disclosure of their foreign assets.

Sitharaman further took a jibe at the Congress and asked if party chief Rahul Gandhi would investigate the issue involving the former Union finance minister.

Shitharaman said that Gandhi, who is also out on bail in a case involving financial transactions, should break his silence and tell the entire party and people of India whether he is going to investigate the issue or not.

Stressing on steps taken by the BJP government to eradicate corruption, Sitharaman pointed out that the law on black money was brought in by the Modi government because it had pledged to fight black money held in India and abroad.

The alleged undisclosed property by Chidambaram’s family includes immovable assets at Barton, Cambridge, UK, worth Rs 5.37 crore, a property worth Rs 80 lakh in the same country and assets worth Rs 3.28 crore in the US.