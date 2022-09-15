BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally: Eleven arrested so far for setting Kolkata police van on fire, 7 fresh arrests today

The Kolkata police on Thursday arrested seven more accused over torching a police van in Kolkata’s MG Road area during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protests on September 13. The accused have been arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 147, 148, 149, 353, 332 and 436, according to news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, four accused were arrested after the police conducted a widespread search operation in Beleghata, Tiljala, Topsia and Tangra. The four arrested will be presented before a local court today. According to a police official, the four accused were identified from two separate videos. They were booked under several provisions of the IPC for attempt to murder, destroying public property and preventing public servant from carrying out his duty, the officer further added, as reported by news agency PTI.

They have been booked under sections dealing with attempt to murder, destruction of government property and preventing public servant from performing duty, the officer said.

On Tuesday, a police van was set on fire during the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally in the MG Road area, close to the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazaar. Soon after the incident, Congress leader BS Srinivas tweeted a video showing an unidentified individual, dressed in a saffron T-shirt, setting a towel, kept inside the police van, on fire using a cigarette lighter.

While the BJP distanced itself from the incident, the ruling TMC party blamed the opposition party for widespread violence in Kolkata and its adjoining district Howrah. The BJP clarified that the workers were not carrying any weapons during their march.

In another video tweeted by Srinivas, a man can be seen waving the BJP flag while a PCR van is under attack. Even before the rally started, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Hooghly BJP MP Locket Chatterjee were arrested from Kolkata’s Hastings.