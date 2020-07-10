BJP’s Mission Gen-Next: JP Nadda set to induct fresh blood into Executive Committee, Parliamentary Board soon

The BJP is on a mission to bring new and young faces so that it can create next-gen leaders for the future. (PTI)

The BJP is heading for some changes in its national teams with young faces set to make their mark under current party president JP Nadda. The BJP chief will have a new national team and changes will also happen at the level of national office-bearers, the national executive committee and party’s highest decision making body — the Parliamentary Board.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the list of new faces has been prepared but announcement may take some more time due to restrictions placed due to Covid-19. Speaking to IE, some party leaders said that the new team, once announced, will have to meet and there should be a national executive meeting. “It is still not clear when we can hold a physical meeting,” leaders were quoted as saying.

The saffron party has been in the process of forming new teams at state and district levels. Now, the party has almost concluded the induction and formation of teams in the states. According to IE, the top leadership of the ruling party had given an informal direction that every mandal president should not be over 40 years, while the age limit for district president was set at 50 years.

And the data from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka suggests that the party leadership took the direction seriously. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh BJP currently has 98 (organisational) district presidents and their average is between 40 and 45. In Bihar, BJP has 45 district presidents whose average age is 45 — same as that of Karnataka, which has 30 district presidents.

The reports also states that top leadership of the party had asked Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to induct new faces in his team instead of all those who are believed to be loyal. The BJP is on a mission to bring new and young faces so that it can create next-gen leaders for the future.