  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP’s Mission Bengal: Host of ministers, including Amit Shah, to visit West Bengal

By: |
December 17, 2020 1:57 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state this weekend, while his colleagues Gajendra Shekhawat, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda and Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting in the next few days, sources in the party said on Thursday.

The Union home minister will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal this weekend. (File photo: IE)

With eye on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP has been bolstering its campaign in the state on war footing, deploying Union ministers, a deputy CM and central leaders and assigning them six to seven Lok Sabha constituencies each.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state this weekend, while his colleagues Gajendra Shekhawat, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda and Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting in the next few days, sources in the party said on Thursday.

Related News

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Narottam Mishra have also been assigned responsibilities in West Bengal, the sources said. When contacted, Union minister Patel confirmed that he has been given the charge of the party’s poll preparations in north Bengal.

All these leaders will attend a meeting on December 19 chaired by Shah, the sources said.

The Union home minister will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal this weekend. He will address a political rally and have lunch at a farmer’s residence in Midnapore.

Amid reports and heightened speculations in some quarters, rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as an MLA on Wednesday, is expected to join the BJP in Shah’s presence. Earlier, the saffron party had assigned its office bearers to gather feedback from five different zones of the poll-bound state.

The party has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling TMC, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, and is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to form the next government in the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP’s Mission Bengal Host of ministers including Amit Shah to visit West Bengal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Parliament session cancelled to evade discussion on key issues: Shiv Sena
2Kerala local body elections 2020: JP Nadda thanks voters for BJP’s ‘improved’ performance
3Farmers Protest Live News: Won’t decide validity of farm laws as of now, says Supreme Court