BJP’s Mission 2019: Lok Sabha polls in sight, Amit Shah sets a stiff target for BJP leaders, ministers

The BJP leaders have apprehensions of losing some seats in the upcoming elections, however, the cadre is committed to working hard and spreading the party’s agenda.

With less than ten months to go for India to choose its new Prime Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief has his focus right where it should be – pushing the party’s agenda through the elected representatives at grass-root level. Amit Shah, the head of strategy in the organisation, has started giving targets to his top men. The leader has asked all the BJP general secretaries and Union Ministers to cover “every cluster of parliamentary constituencies” by January-February, sources have told The Indian Express.

The visits have been aimed at keeping up momentum with PM Narendra Modi’s 50 rallies across the country. Speaking to the Indian Express, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the party is trying to make sure that not many seats are lost from the existing tally, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said that the party is focusing on the North Eastern states, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “East and South will be the party’s main focus in the upcoming months,” he said.

In 2016, the saffron party had come up with a plan to compensate the potential loss of seats by exploring close to 115 constituencies from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North-Eastern states.

The BJP+ had won 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 31 in Maharashtra, all 26 in Gujarat and 25 in Rajasthan – the dimensions have changed since then and the party is apprehensive that it may suffer losses in these states.