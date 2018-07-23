BJP’s ‘Merchant of Hate’ jab at Rahul Gandhi for linking PM Modi to Alwar lynching

Rahul Gandhi and Piyush Goyal.

Two days after Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Parliament, the Congress president today came down heavily on the PM over the case of lynching reported from Rajasthan’s Alwar. The Bharatiya Janata Party responded in kind, with Union minister Piyush Goyal calling Rahul a “Merchant of Hate” and accused him of dividing society.

Taking to his Twitter account today, the minister wrote, “Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi. The state has already assured strict & prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains & then shed crocodile tears. Enough is Enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE”.

Piyush Goyal’s tweet came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet earlier in the day, in which the Congress president slammed the government over the Alwar incident. A man was reportedly lynched on suspicion of carrying cows for smuggling.

“Policemen in Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

Last week, in the third such incident in Alwar in the last one year, a man named Rakbar was lynched while his accomplice was also thrashed by a group of men on suspicion of cow smuggling. He and the other person were transporting cows on foot when they were allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalawandi that falls under Ramgarh police jurisdiction.

Last year, while Pehlu Khan was lynched by “cow vigilantes” in April, another person Ummar was also lynched in November on suspicion of being cow smuggler. Both victims had also lost their lives after the incidents. Condemning this latest incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had tweeted, “The incident of the alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. The strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators.”

During the debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday, the Congress president had said, “Jahan bhi dekho, kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi Hindustani ki hatya ho rahi hai, peeta jaa raha hai, dabaya jaa raha hai. Jab bhi kisi ko mara jaata hai, dabaya jaata hai, kuchla jaata hai, peeta jaata hai, toh yeh sirf us vyakti par hamla nahin ho raha hai balki Ambedkarji ke samvidhan par aur is House par hamla ho raha hai. (Wherever you see, any place, anywhere , an Indian is being murdered, beaten up. Whenever somebody is beaten or beaten up, it is not an attack on him but also on Ambedkar’s Constitution as well as this House),” he had said.