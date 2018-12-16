BJP’s media blitzkrieg to counter Rafale narrative: 70 cities, 70 press conferences

As Supreme Court passed verdict dismissing all the petitions seeking probe into the Rafale jet deal, BJP is all set to launch an attack on Congress.

As Supreme Court passed verdict dismissing all the petitions seeking probe into the Rafale jet deal, BJP is all set to launch an attack on Congress. The central party has decided that the party chief ministers and top leaders will hold 70 press conferences in 70 places across the country to expose Congress on Monday.

BJP national media head Anil Baluni, tweeted on Saturday that the party will expose a conspiracy hatched by the Congress by compromising national security. The press conference will be held in Bhopal, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Surat, Shimla, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chennai, Jabalpur, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam among many others.

Among Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad will be conducting the press conference in Bhopal, Suresh Prabhu in Bengaluru, J P Nadda in Thiruvananthapuram, Prakash Javadekar in Hyderabad, Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai and Dharmendra Pradhan in Varanasi.

Among the CMs, Manohar Lal Khattar will address the press conference in Surat, Biplab Deb in Shillong, Trivendra Singh Rawat in Shimla, Yogi Adityanath in Guwahati, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in Lucknow and Devendra Fadnavis in Ahmedabad.

Among the party’s central officers national general secretary Ram Madhav will address the media in Chennai, Bhupender Yadav in Ranchi, Saroj Pandey in Jabalpur and Arun Singh in Visakhapatnam.

