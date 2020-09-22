  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari demands arrest of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs for scuffle in House

By: |
September 22, 2020 11:20 AM

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that what happened in Rajya Sabha on Sunday was a criminal activity.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday demanded the arrest of eight Rajya Sabha members and registration of cases against them for creating ruckus and allegedly scuffling with a Marshal during the passage of farm bills on Sunday.

The North East Delhi BJP MP said strict action is needed against the members involved in “unruly behaviour” to prevent such incidents setting a “bad precedent” in Parliament.

Related News

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight members, including TMC leader Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh, a day after the House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members during the passage of farm bills.

“Mere suspension is not enough and those who have committed this crime and scuffled with Marshal should be arrested and criminal cases filed against them. If it’s not done, a very bad precedent will be set in Parliament,” Tiwari told reporters.

What happened in Rajya Sabha on Sunday was a “criminal activity”, Tiwari said referring to various past incidents involving AAP leaders.

He said that everyone has the right to protest in a democratic way but one cannot resort to “hooliganism” in the Upper House, which is highly regarded by the people.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that the BJP government has passed a “black law” against farmers, saying the opposition MPs were terminated for opposing the farm bills.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari demands arrest of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs for scuffle in House
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will boycott Rajya Sabha proceedings till suspension of 8 MPs revoked: Ghulam Nabi Azad
2After Opposition sit-in, day-long fast by Deputy Chairman Harivansh to protest ‘violent behaviour’ of MPs in Rajya Sabha
3Man arrested for burgling house of World Bank official in south Delhi