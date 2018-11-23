BJP’s Karnataka unit slams CM HD Kumaraswamy on cabinet expansion, farm loan waiver

By: | Updated: November 23, 2018 6:09 PM

Hitting out at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for delaying expansion of the Congress-JD(S) coalition cabinet, Karnataka BJP Friday accused him of "misgovernance" and asked when the state would see some governance.

Karnatak CM H D Kumaraswamy

Hitting out at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for delaying expansion of the Congress-JD(S) coalition cabinet, Karnataka BJP Friday accused him of “misgovernance” and asked when the state would see some governance. Addressing the Chief Minister as “Kumaranna”, as he is popularly called, the opposition party has put four questions to him, including the one on loan waiver.

“In the mercy of Congress the unholy alliance headed by CM Kumarswamy completes 6 months,” Karnataka BJP said in a tweet. It said “In these 184 days of misgovernance CM has failed to expand his cabinet. His greed to hold on to portfolios has crippled entire administration #NijaHeliKumaranna (speak the truth Kumaranna) when will we see some governance.” The saffron party in another tweet, along with cabinet expansion, has also questioned the Chief Minister about farm loan waiver, funds to drought-hit taluks and discussion on a common minimum programme.

“#NijaHeliKumaranna – When will you waive farmers loans? – When will you expand cabinet to give full-fledged governance to the state? – When will you release special funds to 100 droughts hit taluks? – When will common minimum programs be discussed?” it said. BJP questioning about cabinet expansion has come amidst speculations, that the much-awaited exercise may be delayed citing non-availability of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for discussion and approval on the issue, due to assembly elections in five states.

Recently, several Congress leaders including party state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah had said, the cabinet expansion will take place at the earliest, within this month. The expansion and appointment of MLAs as heads of boards and corporations that was to take place in October was put on the back burner by the Congress-JD(S) coalition, as the schedule for November 3 bypolls to two assembly and three parliamentary seats in the state was announced.

Several MLAs, especially those from the Congress, who are aspirants for Ministerial berths, have been demanding thatthe expansion be taken up at the earliest, before the legislature session in Belagavi from December 10.

