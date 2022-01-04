BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargia questions Hindu seer’s arrest, says Rahul Gandhi backs those raising ‘tukde tukde’ slogans

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Vijayvargiya said different parameters are being set for different people as per political convenience.

Questioning the arrest of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj over the alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, BJP Chief Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asked why similar action was not taken against those who raised anti-India slogans.

“Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi pat the back of people who raise slogans of ‘Bharat ke tukde honge, inshallah’, so why is freedom of speech not reserved for someone to express feelings?” Vijayvargiya asked.

“If someone talks about their feelings, to speak for them is not safe. I believe there is need to stay liberal towards saints. On the other hand, if any one person tells the feelings of his heart, then his right to speak is not reserved. There is different criteria for different people. This all is for political gains,” he added.

A Raipur police team had apprehended Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijeet Dhananjay Sarag last week from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, some 25 km from Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh.

He was booked by Tikrapara police station on December 26 under sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts) here for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Later, police added 124 A (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case.

While addressing the Dharam Sansad organised at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on December 25, Kalicharan Maharaj was seen passing controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during which he thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Gandhi who he claimed ‘destroyed’ the country.