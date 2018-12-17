BJP’s income dips in 2017-18, Mayawati takes big hit; CPM only national party to register growth

The Congress remained the only national party which didn’t submit its audit report with the election commission of India as on 17th December, 2018, a delay of more than 48 days after the due date.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has seen a decrease of around Rs 7 crore in its income for the year 2017-18, down to Rs 1,027.339 crore from Rs 1,027.339 crore declared last year. Among national parties analysed, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is the only party to have seen a growth in income while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party has suffered the biggest hit, an analysis of the total income and expenditure of six national parties by the Association for Democratic Reforms has revealed.

As per the IT Returns submitted to the ECI, the BJP declared a total income of Rs 1,027.339 cr during FY- 2017-18, a decrease of Rs 6.93 cr (0.67%) from Rs 1034.27 cr. BSP’s total income was Rs 51.694 cr, while the NCP declared an income of Rs 8.15 cr. Trinamool Congress, CPM, and CPI declared an income of Rs 5.16 crore, Rs 104.8 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

Compared to FY 2016-17, the BSP saw a decrease of Rs 121.88 cr (235.78%), income of NCP decreased by Rs 9.085 cr (111.47%) from Rs 17.235 cr, AITMC’s income saw a dip of Rs 1.22 crore, while the CPI saw a decrease of Rs 0.53 crore. The CPM remained only party register an increase in the income by Rs 4.59 crore at Rs 104.8 cr.

The six parties have collected 86.91% (Rs 1,041.80 cr) of their total income from voluntary contributions for FY- 2017-18. The BJP is the only party to have declared receiving an income of Rs 210 cr from Contribution through Electoral Bonds. The parties have declared a total of Rs 714.57 cr through other contributions.