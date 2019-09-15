BJP’s ideology is to keep the nation in an economic slowdown: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The former Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh said that BJP’s ideology is to keep the nation in an economic slowdown. (ANI Image)

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the economic slowdown in the country. He said that the saffron party’s ideology was to keep the nation in an economic slowdown. “BJP’s ideology is to keep the country in an economic slowdown, and at the same time keep working on their agenda,” ANI quoted Scindia as saying.

His statement comes just a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to boost the consumption. Economists say that the current slowdown is driven by low consumption and demand. The Congress has been targeting the government ever since the recent GDP growth numbers came out. In April-June, India’s GDP growth came down to 5 per cent, which was six-year low.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi recently said: ” What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start. ”

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that nation was not facing economic slowdown and called it an “economic lethargy.” He added that the recent steps taken by the central government will infuse a new life in the Indian economy. “This should not be called economic slowdown but should be called lethargy in the economy. This can be a new word. And, if I am to define this, it can be defined as an adverse impact of incidents taking place in the world for some period of time on a particular country,” Sharma told PTI.

Sharma further added that western countries are also facing the same crisis. “Today the US and European countries are facing an economic slowdown, and its indirect impact is on India,” said the BJP leader.

The CPI(M) also criticized the government over its policy and decisions that resulted in the economic slowdown. It also asked the common people to protest against the government policies which only favor the maximization of profits at the expense of growing misery for the people.