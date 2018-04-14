BJP’s ideology is about promoting divisive thinking: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (IE)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today alleged that the BJP’s ideology was about promoting divisive thinking in the country. He accused the ruling party of working for its personal interests by putting people’s welfare at stake and alleged that it was exploiting all sections of the society through its oppressive policies.

The former Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long silence on the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents reflected his insensitivity.

“Had Congress chief Rahul Gandhi not led a candlelight march (in New Delhi), demanding justice (for the rape victims), the prime minister’s silence would not have broken,” he claimed, while speaking at an event organised on the occasion of the 127th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Stating that the relevance of Ambedkar’s principles was being felt more in the present times, Pilot alleged that the BJP was making all efforts to usurp the legacy of the Dalit icon, whereas in reality, atrocities on the members of the backward community had increased during the saffron party’s rule in the country.

Only those, who had goodwill and brotherhood in their hearts, could take forward Ambedkar’s legacy, the Congress leader said.

The people would see through the pretence of the BJP, the ideology of which was about promoting discrimination, he claimed, adding that the Congress had always implemented Ambedkar’s principles to preserve the unity and integrity of the country.