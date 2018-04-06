BJP’s ‘heartiest wish’ to remain in alliance with Shiv Sena: Amit Shah

Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has already said that it will fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections in separation with the BJP. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra politics is on the boil and there are reports that the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena alliance may be a matter of days. Also, Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has already said that it will fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections in separation with the BJP. However, there was no formal word yet from the Amit Shah-led party. While addressing the media on Friday, party chief Amit Shah said that it’s their ‘heartiest wish’ to remain in an alliance with the Shiv Sena. “It’s our heartiest wish to stay together,” Shah said while replying to a question. (Hamari haardik icchha hai ke sath mein rahe).

The alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena has been on the rocks ever since Devendra Fadnavis became the chief minister. The Shiv Sena has criticised demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax (GST) – flagship initiatives were taken up by the government.

The Shiv Sena had also slammed the BJP for using patriotism as a tool of politics. Thackeray had attacked Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked it to refrain from “teaching patriotism”. “Don’t teach us patriotism. The day when we need to be taught patriotism hasn’t come yet,” Thackeray had said. “An atmosphere was created that those who favour demonetisation are patriots and those who oppose it are traitors,” Thackeray had said referring to Modi government’s decision to withdraw high-value currency notes from circulation last year.

Earlier, Shah addressed a rally in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on the occasion of BJP’s 38th foundation day. Shah used the stage to launch scathing attack Opposition parties, which are making efforts to form a coalition to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls. The BJP chief equated his opponents to ‘snakes’, ‘Mongoose’, ‘dogs’ and ‘cats’ – all coming together for political gains.

He also clarified that BJP has no plans to abolish reservation for SCs and STs. “Rahul Gandhi and others are saying that we are demolishing reservation for SCs and STs. We are in no way demolishing the reservation (policy),” Shah said in his address on the occasion of the BJP’s 38th Foundation Day.