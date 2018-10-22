BJP’s H Raja apologises to Madras HC for remarks against judiciary, police

Raja was seen making repeated derogatory remarks at the court and telling police officers that they are against Hindus.

Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja Monday tendered an “unconditional apology” to the Madras High Court for making derogatory remarks against the judiciary and police. The court, which had initiated a suo moto action in the case, dropped the contempt proceedings against Raja after recording his apology.

Last month, the leader had allegedly called the police “anti-Hindu” and “highly corrupt” when it halted a procession through a particular route in view of a court order. He also made some derogatory remarks against the judiciary which the court deemed as derogatory.

A video of the incident had also gone viral. Raja was seen making repeated derogatory remarks at the court and telling police officers that they are against Hindus, even as officials were seen trying to pacify him.

Initiating a suo moto action, the court observed that any attempt at disrespecting the judiciary could lead to the promotion of fascism and had directed Raja to appear before it Monday. Raja, upon appearing for the case, stated that he was emotional when he made the statement and tendered his unconditional apology for the same.

The police had also registered a criminal case against Raja and seven others under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, Raja denied the charges and claimed the video had been edited.