BJP’s Guna MP makes derogatory remarks against woman official for refusing to accept a memorandum on people’s problems

BJP leader KP Yadav defeated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in his family bastion Guna by a margin of 1,25,549 votes in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Guna Krishna Pal Singh Yadav stirred a controversy when he made a derogatory remark against a woman collector of Shivpuri district. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yadav accused the officer of not heeding to the grievances of the public. Yadav said that he visited the lady officer’s office to personally submit a memorandum listing the problems being faced by the people of his constituency but she refused to accept it.

“Dusre jo pehle ke saansad rahe hain unke charan chumban ke liye wo gao gao pahuch jati thi. Agar ek saansad khud aya ho aur wo gyapan nai le sakti hai to mai road par baitha rahunga kyunkin iss janta ne mujhe saansad banaya. (She earlier used to visit every village to meet previous MPs and kiss their feet. If a MP himself comes and she cannot accept the memorandum then I will continue sitting here on the road. These people have elected me as their MP),” he said. His video was also shared by news agency ANI. The video was widely shared by users on social media.

Yadav is a low-profile BJP leader who emerged as the giant killer in the 2019 general elections after defeating Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia in his family bastion Guna by a margin of 1,25,549 votes. Once a loyal Congress worker, Yadav, a doctor by profession, quit the party after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in December 2018 after he was denied permission to click a selfie with Scindia. Yadav then joined the BJP and was nominated against Scindia from Guna.

