BJP’s donation from unknown sources 4 times higher than five national parties’ combined, claims ADR

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP’s total donation from unknown sources is more than four times the income from unknown sources declared by other five national parties. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) made this claim after conducting an analysis of sources of funding of national parties for FY 2017-18.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the association said that the saffron party declared Rs 553.38 crore as income from unknown sources which is 80 per cent of the total income (from unknown sources) of national parties. Five other national parties received Rs 689.44 crore from the unknown sources.

“This income of BJP forms more than four times the aggregate of income from unknown sources declared by the other five National Parties,” the ADR said.

The analysis further revealed that the share of income from electoral bonds was Rs 215 crore or 31 per cent out of Rs 689.44 crore as income from unknown sources. An analysis of parties’ Income Tax returns and donations statements filed with the Election Commission shows that the sources remain largely unknown.

At present, political parties are not required to reveal the name of individuals or organisations donating less than Rs 20,000 nor those who contributed through electoral bonds. “As a result, more than 50 per cent of the funds cannot be traced and are from ‘unknown’ sources,” the association said.

According to ADR, the national political parties collected Rs 8721.14 crore from unknown sources between the financial year 2004-05 and 2017-18. “Combined income of INC and NCP from the sale of coupons between FY 2004-05 and 2017-18 stands at Rs 3573.53 crore,” the statement said.

According to the donations reports that contain details of donations above Rs 20,000, Rs 16.80 lakhs was given to the national parties by cash. “Mode of contribution of Rs 689.44 cr of unknown sources will remain unknown,” the association said.