‘BJP’s diversionary tactic’: Kejriwal rubbishes conman’s claim of Rs 10 crore ‘protection money’ payout to jailed AAP minister

Dismissing BJP’s sweeping allegations that jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain received Rs 10 crore in ‘protection money’ from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday blamed the saffron party of resorting to diversionary tactics in its bid to draw people’s attention away from the tragic collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi that claimed over 130 lives.

“Before Punjab polls, they came out with Kumar Vishwas. Now, the BJP, due to its poor condition in Gujarat, has produced Sukesh. It is also an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident,” Kejriwal said addressing a press conference, adding that the BJP also tried to implicate his deputy Manish Sisodia in a false liquor scam.

In a tweet warning the media, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “The condition of BJP in Gujarat has become so bad that it has to take help of the biggest thug of the country. Media beware – all this drama is being done to divert media attention from Morbi.”

The BJP was referring to Chandrasekhar’s alleged letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, claiming that he had paid the said amount to Jain, who is in prison in an alleged money laundering case, as protection money after he was “severely harassed and threatened.” The BJP further alleged that Chandrasekhar had also paid Rs 50 crore in bribe for securing a Rajya Sabha nomination from a southern state.