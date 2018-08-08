BJP’s demand in Delhi Assembly: Bring NRC, evict illegal immigrants from national capital

The three legislators – Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan and O P Sharma legislators – staged a protest outside the chamber of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Vidhan Sabha.

In a fresh demand, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appealed that an exercise on the lines of Assam’s NRC be carried out in Delhi to identify and evict illegal immigrants from the national capital. Pressing for their demand, party MLAs staged a sit-in inside the Delhi Assembly premises after a debate on illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the national capital was turned down by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. The three legislators – Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan and O P Sharma legislators – staged a protest outside the chamber of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier, the three MLAs pressed for the debate but the Speaker rejected it saying he will not allow discussions on unlisted subjects. With placard in their hands, the lawmakers alleged that illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants were involved in criminal activities in the city. “This is an issue related to national security but AAP government is shying away from a debate on it. An exercise like the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam should also be conducted in Delhi,” Gupta told reporters.

“There should be an NRC in Delhi as well. Why will bona fide citizens of India continue to fund them? Many of them have procured ration cards illegally,” BJP MLA OP Sharma was quoted as saying.

Gupta had also tried to raise the matter yesterday also through a calling attention motion. Other senior BJP leaders, including the party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, have also raised the demands earlier. Tiwari had also written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as well as Kejriwal seeking action against illegal immigrants in Delhi.