BJP’s Dalit MP Savitri Bai Phule rebels against own government over ‘threat to reservation’, to hold ‘Save Indian Constitution’ rally

In an embarrassment for BJP, its own MP from Bahraich Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phule has said that she will hold a “Bharatiya Samvidhan Bachao (Save Indian Constitution)” rally in Lucknow on April 1. Claiming that there is a threat to BR Ambedkar’s Constitution, she alleged the reservation system might be scrapped. This comes as other Dalit MPs belonging to BJP and its allies have cast aspersions over the government’s stance on the Supreme Court’s verdict on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking about the rally, Phule has exhorted political leaders to rise above party lines and support the rally. She claimed that the Bahujan society is suffering and those in favour of reservation must join the “fight for the rights of the Bahujan society”. “From Parliament to the streets, I will raise the issue of reservation, as it is our right. If there was no reservation, many Scheduled Caste people, including me, would not have been able to reach Parliament, or become a doctor, or President,” the MP said.

The 38-year-old MP alleged that many posts in central and state government were lying vacant. “I have been elected to Parliament through reservation… I am ready to take the fight for our rights anywhere,” she said.

However, Phule, a former BSP leader, had earlier claimed that only the BJP had respected Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar. “Talking about one’s right should not be seen as a revolt against anyone. Governments may be influenced by those who vote in large numbers, but I am not angry, and I am not opposing anyone. I have realised that someone will have to stand for the rights of our own people,” Phule said.

UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that while he does not know what the Phule was up to, the BJP governments at the Centre and state respect the Constitution and work accordingly. “As far as the issue of reservation is concerned, we work on the policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, which includes all,” Pathak said.