BJP’s big Uttar Pradesh plans: Rally with 5 lakh bikes on road, padyatra among 15 major campaigns for 2019

The road to Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party knows this well. Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party has planned some major campaigns to boost its prospects in the state which sends 80 MPs to the lower house of the Parliament. Aiming to repeat its 2014 performance in the elections, the party has deployed nearly 7,900 leaders in the state to monitor the execution of 15 campaigns that will run until the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, an Indian Express report says.

While details of all the 15 campaigns are still to be revealed by the party, three programmes have been finalised. Among the three, one of them is a bike rally that will see as many as five lakh two-wheelers plying on the state’s roads.

These bike rallies will be organised in each of the 80 constituencies in the state on November 17. Another big campaign will be a padyatra that will be taken out in all 403 Assembly segments. This event will commence on December 1 and continue till 15 December. In the third event, leaders from the saffron party will visit homes of beneficiaries on January 26. The party has planned lighting lotus-shaped candles as part of Kamal Jyoti Vikas Mahaabhiyan.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is holding state executive meetings of morchas like SC Morcha, ST Morcha and OBC Morcha in October.

Speaking to the Indian Express, some sources said that the BJP will soon announce its 15 campaigns.