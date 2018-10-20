BJP’s Bashir Ahmad Mir elected as Srinagar MC corporator

The polling for the Shankarpora ward in Baghi-Mehtab area of the city was held in the first phase of the four-phased urban local body polls. (File photo)

BJP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir from Shankarpora was Saturday elected as a corporator of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) by a slender margin of seven votes.

Interestingly, only nine votes were polled in Shankarpora ward in the outskirts of the city on October 8.

Mir was so confident that he had announced his victory at the Shankarpora polling station as soon as the voting concluded.

“The total number of votes polled in the ward was nine, out of which I got eight. My opposite (candidate) got only one,” he told reporters at SKICC here where counting of votes was held.

The polling for the Shankarpora ward in Baghi-Mehtab area of the city was held in the first phase of the four-phased urban local body polls.