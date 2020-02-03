BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde at it again, says Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a ‘drama’; Congress chides

By: |
Published: February 3, 2020 12:53:26 PM

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde at an event in Bengaluru said that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama".

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde. (File Photo)

The Congress on Monday slammed BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a “drama”, saying the Father of the Nation does not need a certificate from the “cadre of Britishers chamchas and spies”.

Anantkumar Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bengaluru that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a “drama”.

Related News

“Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers ‘chamchas and spies’,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet. It is high time the BJP is renamed ‘Nathuram Godse Party’, he added.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, “Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas and to gain international credibility to comment on Mr Hegde who is a senior BJP Leader.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde at it again says Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a ‘drama’ Congress chides
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia
2EC shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal after firing at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar
3Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC