BJP’s ally trouble: Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel admits all is not well, skips CM Yogi Adityanath’s programme

Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel on Thursday reiterated that the alliance between Samajwadi Party and BSP in Uttar Pradesh poses a threat to the BJP-led NDA. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Patel told reporters that she stands with the party president’s comment on alliance with the BJP.

“My party president has already expressed the party’s view and I stand by it,” Patel who is MoS for Health responded when asked about Ashish Patel’s recent remark on growing differences between Apna Dal and BJP.

Anupriya who is a Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday skipped Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s programme in Deoria district where she was invited for the inauguration of a medical college.

The BJP is under tremandous amount of pressure from its alliance partners for the last few months. The Assembly elections loss n three Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh only added to the party’s woes.

Anupriya Patel’s confession about distress among the partners comes a day after Apna Dal national president and her husband Ashish Patel voiced concern over the treatment of smaller NDA allies. The Apna Dal is BJP’s ally from Uttar Pradesh that commands good support among the OBC population in the eastern part.

Earlier this year, TDP of Chandrababu Naidu ended his support to the Modi government over denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The NDA suffered another jolt when RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha quit the NDA most recently alleging Prime Minister has failed to deliver achche din. The RLSP was reportedly offered two seats to contest in the Lok Sabha polls which was not acceptable to Kushwaha.

The Shiv Sena has already declared that it will go solo in the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The Apna Dal that won two seats in 2014 polls that it had contested, recently claimed that coalition dharma was not being followed and threatened to review its arrangement with the party. Its president Ashish told reporters that party workers are feeling ignored and insulted by the BJP and warned that any pact between SP and BSP will be a challenge for the NDA. He said that the BJP should learn from the recent loses and small parties should be given due respect.

The Apna Dal has nine legislators in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.