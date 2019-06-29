BJP’s advise to Haryana workers: Shun arrogance, stay grounded

The BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. (IE)

Saying that “victory brings arrogance”, BJP’s national general secretary Anil Jain Saturday asked party workers in Haryana to remain grounded for victory in the October assembly polls. “Victory brings arrogance. However, without becoming arrogant, the BJP workers in Haryana should work on the ground to ensure a record-breaking victory for the party,” said Jain, who is the in-charge of party affairs in Haryana, while speaking during a party meet here.

Referring to the BJP’s victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Jain said, “This victory should be considered big but not supreme.”

He asked the party leaders and workers to strive for at least 85 seats in the assembly elections. Currently, the BJP has 48 MLAs in the 90-member state assembly. “We should take everyone along,” he said, stressing the need to strengthen the party at the booth level.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the model code of conduct could be enforced from September 10 and the elections might be held by October 15.

Claiming that the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress had “derailed” in the state, the CM said the state government in Haryana was “of the public” and there was no comparison between the organisational structure of the BJP and any other political outfit.

State BJP president Subash Barala also spoke on the occasion, asking party workers to enroll at least 25 new volunteers at every both in the state.

“The BJP got 33 lakh new members last year. This target should further be increased by 20 per cent before the assembly polls,” he said.

It was decided at the two-day meet, which concluded Saturday, that the CM would hold a “jan sampark rath yatra” in the state, he said.

A nine-member vision document committee had been constituted under the leadership of Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar, he added.

During the meet, INLD’s senior Rohtak leaders Satish Nandal and Surat Singh joined the BJP. The meet was attended by all state BJP MPs, ministers, MLAs and working committee members.