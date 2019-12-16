BJP wouldn’t be in power if Congress was capable of inciting violence: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (ANI)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress was behind the ongoing protests across the country over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), some even turning violent, the grand old party hit back, saying if it was capable of such violence, the saffron party would not have been in power in the first place.

“PM says Congress is behind it (protests). Had Congress been capable of inciting such violence, you wouldn’t have been in power. It’s a baseless allegation. I condemn it. Only the ruling party, prime minister, the home minister and their cabinet are responsible for it,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi had accused the grand old party of supporting the protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Northeast part of the country. “The Congress party and its alliance partners are stoking fire over the Citizenship Act. However, the people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Congress’ actions suggest that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct,” the PM had said.

Since the Constitution Amendment Bill was taken up in Parliament for discussions, the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura along with some parts of West Bengal saw massive protests against it. Mobile internet services were shut down in several parts of Assam. As authorities claim that the region is slowly back towards normalcy, violent protests are witnessing violent protests that were seen in Delhi’s Jami Millia Islamia university as well as Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University.

Azad, while slamming the Delhi Police over Sunday night’s action against students of Jamia, added, “Police can’t enter into university premises without the permission of Vice-Chancellor. If they weren’t permitted, how did Police, which comes under the Central government, enter into the campus? We condemn it. There should be a judicial inquiry.”

Clashes broke out between students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Delhi Police last evening, leading to some buses being set ablaze. A number of students and cops have also been injured during the incident.

Urging the people not to believe in rumours, Jamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar, on Monday said that her varsity will file an FIR against the police. She added that while the property can be built again, nothing could compensate for what innocent students had faced.