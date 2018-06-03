BJP worker’s killing in West Bengal: Family rejects postmortem report, says TMC men killed Dulal Kumar

“We are sure that he did not commit suicide, he was killed by TMC workers,” Kumar’s father told news agency ANI.

The parents of a BJP worker, who was found hanging in West Bengal’s Purulia, has refuted the postmortem report that suggests suicide as the possible reason for his death. Earlier in the day, police said the postmortem report of the BJP worker suggested the man, Dulal Kumar, committed suicide. Speaking to media, Purulia SP Akash Magharia said, “We received postmortem reports, which states “death due to asphyxia, hanging ante-mortem and suicidal ingestion. We are taking formal action.”

The incident has taken a political colour as it comes three days after the body of another man, Trilochan Mahato (20), another BJP worker, who was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur area of the same district. The BJP has alleged the deaths were “political murders” carried out at behest of the TMC. The saffron party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incidents.

In the latest case, the deceased was found hanging from a power transmission tower near the fields in Dava village on Saturday.

In the other case, Police had recovered an unsigned handwritten note near Mahato’s body. The note read that deceased was “punished for working for the BJP” during the recent rural polls in the state. However, no such note was found in the current case. Reacting strongly, BJP President Amit Shah termed the incident as “shameful and inhuman”.

“Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal,” Shah tweeted. “This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,” added the BJP chief.

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar’s family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah tweeted further

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was in the city, also attacked the TMC government over deaths. He said alleged killings were worst kind of crime. “We condemn the brutal political murders. People of West Bengal will definitely teach a lesson to those behind the incidents,” PTI quoted him as saying.