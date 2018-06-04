BJP workers’ death in West Bengal: No arrests yet as political tension rises between TMC, Saffron party

BJP worker Dulal was a father of three and is survived by his wife.

The mysterious deaths of two BJP workers in Purulia district, have shocked each and everyone and rattled West Bengal politics. 21-year-old Trilochon Mahato and 30-year-old Dulal Kumar died in similar circumstances. State police has come up with motives behind the twin deaths saying Trilochon was murdered due to personal enmity and Dulal died due to “asphyxia, due to hanging, antemortem and suicidal in nature”.

“A team of five doctors did the postmortem at Purulia Sadar hospital. It is clearly written due to asphyxia, due to hanging, antemortem and suicidal in nature,” said Superintendent of Police Magharia. Police have confirmed Trilochon was murdered, but attribute it to personal enmity. Joy Biswas, who has since been shifted out as Purulia Superintendent of Police, refused to elaborate on this, while his replacement, Akash Magharia, declined comment.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over the issue betwen ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee has categorically rejected the charges saying “The postmortem report (of Dulal) has made it clear it is a case of suicide. The BJP is trying to create trouble by alleging murder.” BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu has cried foul and , “We want the two cases to be handed over to the CBI or we will move court.” Both the deceased had joined the BJP just before the panchayat polls in their Balarampur block, in which the party would go on to win seven gram panchayat sansads, 17 of 20 panchayat seats and two zilla parishads.

Who was Trilochon Mahato?

Trilochon Mahato was History (honours) student and a resident in Purulia’s Supurdi. Trilochon Mahato had joined the BJP fold aftermath of the Bajrang Dal’s huge Ram Navmi rallies in the district. He was the only one in the village to possess a computer and often considered as ‘rebel’ in his family, accoridng to Indian Express report.Trilochon was made the pramukh of a ‘Booth Suraksha (booth protection) committee’. On May 30, Trilochon’s body was found along with a message, written on his T-shirt as well as on a paper attached to it, saying he was killed for daring to join the BJP. He had gone missing the evening before.

He went missing on the 29 evening, the family said, Trilochon had gone to Balarampur town, about 8 km away, on his bicycle to photocopy some papers for a coming examination. Around 8 pm, Trilochon reportedly called up brother Shibnath to say some people were forcibly dragging him to a jungle nearby.

Who was Dulal Kumar?

Dulal was a father of three and is survived by his wife. He was a resident of Dava village. While police said it was a case of suicide, Dulal’s family members and villagers say he could not have killed himself, pointing to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. “Would a person leave his motorbike a kilometre away, with the keys in it, and walk all the way to hang himself? Police are lying… Why would he commit suicide? He had no problems at home, no financial crisis,” Dulal’s wife wondered. She also claimed threats from the TMC. “Just a day before he was abducted and killed, local TMC workers had threatened him.”

According to the family members, on June 1, the day Dulal went missing, he had participated in the BJP’s state-wide ‘Thana Gherao’ programme to protest against Trilochon’s killing. In the evening, he left with food for his father, who was at the family shop of paddy rice cutter machine about a kilometre away. The family, that is relatively well-off, also owns a ration shop. “He was very active in politics and that is why he was targeted. Police took away seven TMC men from the village for interrogation, but no one has been arrested,” said Dinabandhu Kumar, a nephew of Dulal.