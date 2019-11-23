BJP workers celebrate as party forms government in Maharashtra

Published: November 23, 2019 1:03:46 PM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that Ajit's decision to join the government was his "personal" and not that of the party.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls. (ANI photo)

BJP workers broke into jubilation on Saturday after the party shocked the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form a government in Maharashtra. The BJP workers distributed sweets and danced to the beats of drums in parts of the state, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister one more time. NCP’s legislature party leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that Ajit’s decision to join the government was his “personal” and not that of the party. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls. It is not yet clear as to how many MLAs are siding with Ajit.

