BJP workers can now marry ‘fair’ J&K women: Uttar Pradesh MLA Vikram Singh Saini

A day after the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a BJP MLA stirred a controversy, saying party workers can now go to the state and marry “fair” women there.

Celebrating the development at an event, Khatauli MLA Vikram Singh Saini said, “Modiji has fulfilled our dream. The whole country is happy. I called a hakimji, asking for help to get land in J&K. All eager ‘karyakartas’ can now go to the state and marry ‘gori’ women there. We have no problem with it.” He said,”Hindu and Muslim workers should be happy with the decision and marry a ‘gori’ girl from Jammu and Kashmir.”

The MLA said it was a cruelty that women from Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their status as the state’s permanent residence if they married anybody from outside.