BJP worker shot dead, two missing in Bengal’s Durgapur, party blames Trinamool Congress

As Bharatiya Janata Party increases focus on TMC-ruled West Bengal ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, another party worker fell prey to the increasing political violence in the state. Sandip Ghosh, a booth president from Asansol-Durgapur area, was shot dead on Sunday night.

The incident happened in Swaraswati Ganj area of Kanksa block, in Durgapur Subdivision. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh informed FinancialExpress.com, “The entire area is under control of sand and coal mafias, who are now enjoying the protection of the ruling party. Sandip has been shot last night, while they were coming back from a meeting.” According to Ghosh, Sandip’s attackers had beaten him to death, after shooting at him.

The official Twitter handle of Bengal BJP holds Mafia Saiful responsible for the killing last night. “The country is watching @mamataofficial’s terror rule closely. 2019 will bring an end to Mamata govt.,” the Twitter post read along with a photograph of the deceased party worker.

“Many of the BJP leaders including Locket Chatterjee are coming down from Kolkata. We will be organising protests against the authority across the district,” Ghosh told FE Online. The next course of action will be decided after discussing with the other state leaders of BJP, he added.

The district BJP chief Lakhan Ghhorui informed FE Online that a group of 14-15 BJP workers were returning from a meeting last night when the firing started. Many of them managed to flee the spot and sustained injuries, while one named Joydeep Banerjee is admitted in the Durgapur Mission Hospital. He further said that two other BJP workers from the group that was attacked are still missing.

Sandip Ghosh is the latest in line of men who have been killed in TMC-BJP political violence that has been prevailing in West Bengal. Another BJP leader was hacked to death in July this year in South 24 Parganas district of Bengal.