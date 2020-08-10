BJP worker killed in attack by militants in Kashmir’s Budgam, fourth such incident in a month

Earlier this week, suspected militants shot a sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Qazigund. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A local Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday has succumbed to injuries. According to police, the deceased BJP worker has been identified as Abdul Hamid Najar.

Police said that Najar was shot at and critically injured in the attack. He was a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir.

Militants shot at the BJP worker in his native village on Sunday, police said, adding that he succumbed to injuries early Monday.

Najar is the fourth Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Jammu and Kashmir whom the militants have targeted in the last one month. Earlier, BJP’s district president for Bandipora, Waseem Bari, his father and and brother were shot dead by militants last month.

A BJP sarpanch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.