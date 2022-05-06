BJP worker found dead in Kolkata hours ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal visit, BJP alleges ‘Trinamool-style’ murder

A BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata’s Kashipur area this morning, just hours ahead of Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the TMC-ruled state. The Union Home Minister will visit the deceased’s residence this afternoon.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area of North Kolkata’s Kashmir inside an abandoned building, police said.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge. “Arjun Chowrasia, 27, BJYM Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata was brutally slaughtered and hanged. This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in West Bengal. 57 BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC!” – the BJP’s Bengal unit said in a tweet.

A senior state BJP leader said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will visit Chowrasia’s residence this afternoon. Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. “He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport,” he said.

Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said “The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter”.

Senior Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the man was murdered on the orders of top Trinamool leaders because of the Amit Shah visit. “Our worker Arjun Chowrasia was murdered and hanged in the same Trinamool-style only because Home Minister Amit Shah’s programmes are scheduled today. It’s not only lower level TMC leaders who are involved in this incident but even the top leadership is involved,” he was quoted by NDTV as saying.