‘BJP winning Bengal’: Malviya releases Prashant Kishor Clubhouse audio to claim TMC has conceded defeat; poll strategist clarifies

Prashant Kishor has been saying that the BJP will struggle to cross the double-digit figure in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ political strategist Prashant Kishor has allegedly conceded in purported Clubhouse audio clips that the BJP had an upper hand in an internal survey of the Trinamool Congress. “If there is a vote, it is in Modi’s name. If there is a vote, it’s in the name of being Hindu. Polarisation, Modi, Hindi-speaking, SC- these are the factors…Modi is popular here, over one crore Hindi speaking vote is there, there are 27% Dalit, and they are standing unitedly with the BJP…We did a survey asking who the people will vote and who will form a government. BJP comes out predominantly in response to the question of who will form government in our (TMC) survey,” Prashant Kishor can be heard saying in the audio clip released by BJP’s Amit Malviya.

Prashant Kishor was also heard saying that be it Congress, Left or Mamata Banerjee, they had been trying to get Muslim votes. “The major problem which we have to accept is that for the past 20 years, there has been a blatant effort and everything has been done to appease the minorities. If you see Bengal, the politics here can be summarised in one line -a party will form a government whom Muslims will vote. The entire political ecosystem, either it is of Congress, Left or Didi’s, their strategy had been to capture the Muslim votes,” he was heard as saying.

Another candid admission by Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist – all that the Left, Congress and TMC ecosystem have done in the last 20 years is Muslim appeasement. Implication? It has resulted to resentment on ground. The speakers had not realised that the chat was public! pic.twitter.com/2kyLsQXYyi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared these clips on his Twitter timeline to which Prashant Kishor reacted challenging the saffron party to release full audio.

“Glad BJP’s taking my clubhouse chat more seriously than words of its leaders. On selective use of part of conversation, urge them to release full conversation,” said Kishor after BJP’s co-in charge West Bengal Amit Malviya shared the purported audio clips on Twitter.

I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders!???? They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again – BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 10, 2021

Prashant allegedly also accepted in the Clubhouse audio that Modi is equally popular as Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. The BJP is trying to cash on the audio clips as West Bengal is voting today in the fourth phase of polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.