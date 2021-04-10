  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘BJP winning Bengal’: Malviya releases Prashant Kishor Clubhouse audio to claim TMC has conceded defeat; poll strategist clarifies

By: |
April 10, 2021 12:51 PM

Prashant Kishore was also heard saying that be it Congress, Left or Mamata Banerjee, they had been trying to get Muslim votes.

Prashant Kishore Clubhouse audio clip viralPrashant Kishor has been saying that the BJP will struggle to cross the double-digit figure in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ political strategist Prashant Kishor has allegedly conceded in purported Clubhouse audio clips that the BJP had an upper hand in an internal survey of the Trinamool Congress. “If there is a vote, it is in Modi’s name. If there is a vote, it’s in the name of being Hindu. Polarisation, Modi, Hindi-speaking, SC- these are the factors…Modi is popular here, over one crore Hindi speaking vote is there, there are 27% Dalit, and they are standing unitedly with the BJP…We did a survey asking who the people will vote and who will form a government. BJP comes out predominantly in response to the question of who will form government in our (TMC) survey,” Prashant Kishor can be heard saying in the audio clip released by BJP’s Amit Malviya.

Prashant Kishor was also heard saying that be it Congress, Left or Mamata Banerjee, they had been trying to get Muslim votes. “The major problem which we have to accept is that for the past 20 years, there has been a blatant effort and everything has been done to appease the minorities. If you see Bengal, the politics here can be summarised in one line -a party will form a government whom Muslims will vote. The entire political ecosystem, either it is of Congress, Left or Didi’s, their strategy had been to capture the Muslim votes,” he was heard as saying.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared these clips on his Twitter timeline to which Prashant Kishor reacted challenging the saffron party to release full audio.

“Glad BJP’s taking my clubhouse chat more seriously than words of its leaders. On selective use of part of conversation, urge them to release full conversation,” said Kishor after BJP’s co-in charge West Bengal Amit Malviya shared the purported audio clips on Twitter.

However, Prashant Kishor has maintained that the BJP will struggle to cross the double-digit figure in West Bengal.

Prashant allegedly also accepted in the Clubhouse audio that Modi is equally popular as Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. The BJP is trying to cash on the audio clips as West Bengal is voting today in the fourth phase of polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘BJP winning Bengal’ Malviya releases Prashant Kishor Clubhouse audio to claim TMC has conceded defeat poll strategist clarifies
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EC frets as star campaigners, leaders don’t wear masks while campaigning
2Farmers Protest Live News: Farmers block Kundali-Palwal expressways; warns government of intensifying protest
3West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting Live: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over Cooch Behar incident