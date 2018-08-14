BJP will win more seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says Manoj Sinha

“The BJP will win more seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections than in 2014 … the opposition parties and the ‘mahagatbandhan’ will be wiped out,” Sinha, the Minister of State for Railways, said. (IE)

Union minister Manoj Sinha today exuded confidence that the BJP will win more seats in the 2019 general elections while the Opposition and the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) will be wiped out. “The BJP will win more seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections than in 2014 … the opposition parties and the ‘mahagatbandhan’ will be wiped out,” Sinha, the Minister of State for Railways, said in response to a question after flagging off the Mau-Lucknow Intercity Express here.

Terming the new train as a gift to the district, the Union minister highlighted the various development works being undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government. “There had been regular demands for a train to Lucknow from the district which are being fulfilled today,” he said. Sinha also started WiFi facilities at 60 railway stations in the Varanasi division.