BJP will register bigger win in 2019, says BJP’s Noida MLA Pankaj Singh

They have seen the governments of SP and BSP.

Confident that we will register bigger win in 2019: BJP’s Pankaj Singh Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP leader Pankaj Singh Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party and the BSP of “doing little” for the development of Uttar Pradesh and exuded confidence that his party will register a bigger win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 elections. The Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary also said opposition parties coming together to form a grand alliance to take on the BJP will also have no impact on his party’s electoral prospects.

“There have been news (about the maha gathbandhan) and the opposition parties have in their own ways denied it. But, regardless of maha gathbandhan eventually taking shape or not, BJP’s prospects in 2019 will be intact,” Singh told PTI here. On a question about the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Mayawati’s BSP possibly joining hands, the Noida MLA said, “People of the state now want development. They have seen the governments of SP and BSP. They have seen the niyat (intention) of these parties and they have seen our niyat as well.

The voters will make an informed choice.” On BJP losses in bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh (for Gorakhpur, Phulpur, and Kairana seats), Singh said these results will have no impact on the Lok Sabha polls. “General elections are different from the bye-elections and they are held under different circumstances. The issues are different.” “I am confident that we will register a bigger win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls than we had in the 2014 general elections,” the UP BJP general secretary said. He said a number of programmes to spread awareness among the masses about various policies of the BJP have been organised and several more are lined up over the next two months.

One such programme was ‘Kamal Sandesh Yatra’, organised recently to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said. Through it, the party sought to spread the teachings and values of the Father of the Nation, along with the achievements of the BJP governments, Singh said. Asked if the party workers were feeling down after the losses in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajastan assembly polls, Singh said, “There is no sense of dejection among the party workers. Both the organisation and government are working in close coordination.” “It has been the culture of the party to take care of its workers, and whatever heights have been attained by the party is due to their sheer hardwork,” he said.