BJP will not win in Delhi: Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Affirming his faith in the wisdom of the voter, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot says people of India will do the right thing when the time comes and the BJP will lose the Delhi elections next month. Addressing a gathering at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday, Pilot also lamented the government’s “lack of inclination” to engage with those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“There’s absolutely no inclination, and there is nobody forcing the hand of those who run the country that they should at least reach out and engage with people. You can talk to your worst enemies but you can’t talk to people who are your citizens, your workers, who have supported you,” he said at the session titled “The Democracy Index”. The government, Pilot said, is morally, constitutionally and socially bound to speak and reach out to people who feel alienated.

“It’s not about religion, caste, or language. When you say I am the democratically elected government… it means, even those who didn’t vote for me, I am responsible for you, I am accountable for you,” he said. Voters are responsible for the government they elect, the 42-year-old added. “We want quality of leadership, we want people to look at issues, we want empathy, compassion, accountability and, believe me, people of India are smarter than me and you here on the stage, they will do the right thing when the time comes,” he said.

“It’s ultimately about the person who presses the button. People didn’t press the button for BJP in Jharkhand, why? In Delhi, BJP will not win the election, why? It’s the wisdom of the voter,” he said. Pilot said people get the government they deserve. “People vote for the people they elect. There are no two ways about it.”

He said politicians still question Congress for what is happening in the country. “Congress was in power for such a long time because these very people voted for the party every time, and institutions survived for six-and-a-half decades because never did you see the Election Commission or the RBI or the SC or the armed forces interfering in debates, making comments,” he said.