BJP will get neither votes of Ali nor Bajrangbali, says Mayawati at Badaun rally

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 5:09 PM

The BSP president, who was addressing the second joint rally of the alliance said before speaking about the the Lok Sabha election, she wanted to draw the attention of the people towards a recent statement by Adityanath in which he had said that if Ali was with the BSP-SP-RLD combine, Bajrang Bali was with the BJP.

BJP, Ali, Bajrangbali, Mayawati, Badaun, lok sabha election 2019, election 2019, election news, lok sabha 2019, sp bsp, uttar pradeshBJP will get neither votes of Ali nor Bajrangbali, says Mayawati at Badaun rally (File photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday said the BJP would neither get the votes of Ali nor Bajrang Bali in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a joint rally of the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in favour of SP nominee Dharmendra Yadav, Mayawati said: “In the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi’s party will neither get the votes of Ali nor Bajranj Bali, who is associated with my caste.”

“It is not me who has invented the caste of Bajrang Bali, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who has said that Bajrang Bali was a ‘vanvasi’ and a Dalit,” the BSP chief said. “And for this, I am very thankful to Yogi-ji that he has given us important information about our ancestors and so it is a very happy moment to note that we have both Ali and Bajrang Bali. And their coming together will give us very good results in these elections,” she said, adding that the people of “Bajrang Bali’s caste” had already shunned the BJP and the Congress.

“In this connection, I want to tell him (Adityanath) that both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours… both are ours and so we want both Ali as well as Bajrang Bali,” she said. “In these elections, the Namo Namo people are going out of power and the Jai Bhim ones are coming which is also the need of the country,” Mayawati said.

