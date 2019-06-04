BJP will form govt in Telangana with a majority in 2023: MP Dharmapuri Arvind

BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday said that his party will form the government in Telangana with a majority in 2023. He also said that leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi wanted to divide the communities and give a communal angle to individual incidents in the state. He was referring to an incident where Muslim youth was allegedly beaten by a mob and forced to chant \u2018Jai Shri Ram\u2019. However, the man later confessed to the police that it was not a communal incident but he was thrashed over an affair he had with a girl. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 4 of 17 seats with over 19 per cent vote share. This year its tally went up by 3 seats from 1 in 2014. The Congress won 3 seats but its vote share was close to 30 per cent. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 10 seats with over 42 per cent vote share. The saffron party won Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Secunderabad. The assembly elections in the state happened just a year ago but the BJP performed very poorly. It won just 1 of 118 seats it contested. The TRS swept the state by winning 88 of 119 seats with close to 47 per cent vote share. The Congress emerged the second largest party by bagging 19 seats with over 28 per cent vote share. The BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha election was better than assembly polls, maybe because the people were largely voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The saffron party will have to find out a strong regional leader to replicate Lok Sabha results in the assembly polls. KCR made a stunning comeback for the second term with an absolute majority and to challenge him on his turf won't be easy for the BJP.