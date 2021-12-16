‘BJP will do khela in 2024’: Centtre’s jibe at Mamata Banerjee over frequent parliament disruptions

The TMC supremo has been meeting regional parties leaders to form an anti-BJP front in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha polls.

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterating her ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan several times since state assembly polls held this year in April-May, the BJP today remarked that it would respond to the Trinamool Congress with a ‘khela’ of its own in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament premises, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi today said that the Opposition should allow the House function as there is ample time left for the general elections.

“For the 2024 polls, over two and half years are left. Let Parliament run now. Why do you want to disrupt it? When elections come, we will also do ‘khela’ and you can also do that. But allow Parliament to function now, why are you disrupting it?” said Joshi.

2024 के लोक सभा चुनावों में अभी बहुत समय बाकी है। चुनाव के समय हम भी 'खेला' खेलेंगे और आप भी खेलना।

लेकिन अभी तो संसद के काम-काज का समय है। अभी संसद को तो काम करने दीजिए। #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/OJsDm09LlJ — Office of Pralhad Joshi (@PralhadJoshiOfc) December 16, 2021

Opposition parties have been cornering the government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident while demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra. “Supreme Court-monitored investigation is going on in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Parliament is a place for discussions. We want to take constructive suggestions from the Opposition. We call them for discussions but they refuse,” said Joshi while reacting on the matter.

Yesterday, while campaigning for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections, Mamata Banerjee said that the people of Bengal defeated the BJP during assembly elections and she wishes to see the BJP lose the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee said that the TMC will defeat the BJP in 2024 and the saffron party will meet the same fate as it had faced in the Bengal assembly polls. “I want to see the BJP lose across the country in the 2024 elections. It will be Khela Hobe (game on) again,” Banerjee said at a rally in Phoolbagan yesterday.

The TMC supremo has been meeting regional parties leaders to form an anti-BJP front in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha polls. However, Banerjee’s plan to project herself as the face of the opposition alliance may have become a roadblock in her national ambition.