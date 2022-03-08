BJP will be ousted the day people find a viable alternative: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, who was re-elected as the party’s chairperson last month, formed a new state committee, packing it with mostly with her loyalists.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the BJP would be ousted from power the day people find a viable alternative. Banerjee said her party along with other opposition camps should come together to form that alternative force.

"The BJP is still in power as there is no alternative. The day there is one, it will be ousted," she said while addressing the party's organisational meet.

The development came amid a perceived power tussle in the party between the old-guard and the next-generation leaders.The TMC boss re-appointed Subrata Bakshi as the party’s state president and Partha Chatterjee as the secretary-general.

Banerjee also appointed nearly 20 vice presidents, including former state finance minister Amit Mitra, and 19 state general secretaries. Among others, TMC’s political consultant Prashant Kishor was also present at the programme and was seen sharing the dais with other senior party leaders.